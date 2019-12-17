Mayor Mohol requests corporators to stop diversions of funds from mega projects

cities

PUNE Mayor Murlidar Mohol has issued a letter to the civic administration and corporators requesting that diversion of funds allocated to major projects be avoided, a move that has been welcomed by opposition leaders and civic activists.

Corporators, in the past, have been accused of diverting funds earmarked for projects.

Allegations of funds diverted have surrounded projects like the cycle track, construction of flyovers, the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS), and beautification of roads.

“Even though there is no such provision to divert funds, often proposals are passed and money meant for the actual project is diverted for ward-level work. As the mayor, I will ensure no such proposals are not passed by the standing committee and general body. I have also written to the administration that they must not approve such projects,” said Mohol.

Mohol added that such diversions led to an imbalance in the PMC’s balance sheet and the deficit of funds for major projects. “Once we make sure the funds are not diverted, the administration can no longer use a shortage of funds as an excuse for the delay in completion of projects. Each corporator gets close to Rs five crore per year for ward development purposes,” said Mohol.

Seven to eights proposals where corporators have requested for diversion of funds are currently awaiting approval of the standing committee. One of the proposals has requested diversion of Rs two crore meant for medical expenses of urban poor to be spent for tarring of roads.

A total of Rs 7.5 crores for BRTS project on Pune-Solapur road and Rs 30 lakh for building bus stops has been proposed to be diverted for laying drainage lines and concretisation of roads.

A senior official concerned with these projects, on the condition of anonymity, said, “The corporators often do not heed to points raised by the administration and the funds originally meant for the major project is diverted for local ward level works. When the proposal comes to the concerned department, the department checks the status of the original project and give its opinion on whether it is in the pipeline or is yet in the tendering phase based on this opinion, the commissioner of additional commissioner take the final call.”

Vijay Kumbhar, Right To Information (RTI) activist said, “Diversion of funds was so rampant in the last few years that almost 30 to 40 per cent of the fund earmarked in the PMC’s original budget was diverted for other purposes. With political backing, the PMC commissioner hopefully will be able to ensure money not diverted now.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) spokesperson Ankush Kakade said, “The decision taken by the mayor is right and we urge him not to come under any pressure to change his mind.”