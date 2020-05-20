e-paper
Home / Cities / Mayor okays movement of vehicles on Ludhiana’s NH-44 flyover

Mayor okays movement of vehicles on Ludhiana’s NH-44 flyover

The flyover is a part of the Jalandhar-Panipat highway project and has been hanging fire for around nine years.

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 04:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The mayor and other officials inaugurating the flyover on Wednesday.
The mayor and other officials inaugurating the flyover on Wednesday.(HT PHOTO)
         

Following a week-long trial run on both sides of the NH-44 flyover, situated near Mohan Dai Oswal Cancer Hospital, mayor Balkar Sandhu allowed movement of traffic on the bridge on Wednesday.

The flyover is a part of the Jalandhar-Panipat highway project and has been hanging fire for around nine years.

The mayor said that the Sherpur Chowk flyover is expected to be completed by May 30.

He said a one side of the flyover, from Delhi to Jalandhar, has already been opened for movement of traffic and the construction work on the other side is expected to be completed by May 30.

Rahul Verma, member of Road Safety Council, said the commuters coming from the Jalandhar side will not be able to move into the city through Sherpur Chowk and will have to exit from Tibba Road exit point.

He said with the completion of this flyover, the traffic is expected to increase at Samrala Chowk as the truckers, who used to used to exit the highway from Moti Nagar point, will have to exit through Tibba Road point and move towards Transport Nagar through Samrala Chowk.

“Traffic woes are expected increase at Samrala Chowk after the lockdown and the commuters coming from Jalandhar will have no exit point to enter the city at Sherpur Chowk. They will have to take a u-turn from Focal Point area. We are working to find some solution for these problems,” said Verma.

The cancer hospital flyover project had to be completed by March 31, but it was stopped owing to the pandemic-induced lockdown.

The construction work commenced amid the lockdown on April 23 after the administration gave the approval with the condition that the contractors and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will have to follow the guidelines issued by the government.

