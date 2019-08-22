Mayor suffers heart attack, two stents placed

cities

Updated: Aug 22, 2019 00:22 IST

Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu suffered a cardiac arrest and was operated upon at the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) here on Wednesday. Two stents have been placed in the clogged arteries, doctors said.

Sandhu suffered a heart attack on Wednesday afternoon when he complained of chest pain. The mayor office staff said that the mayor had been complaining about pain in his arm for the past two days, but he ignored it. He also went to Chandigarh on Monday and oversaw the arrangements being made to plug the breaches at the Buddha Nullah on Tuesday.

According to information, the mayor went to the DMCH for a check-up, where he was admitted and operated upon.

Senior cardiologist Dr GS Wander said the mayor’s condition was stable. He was operated upon and two stents placed. Soon after the news spread, relatives and politicians started gathering at the hospital.

First Published: Aug 22, 2019 00:22 IST