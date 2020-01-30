Mayor to seek probe into ‘financial mismanagement’ in LMC

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 23:22 IST

LUCKNOW A revised budget of Rs 22 billion was passed by the Lucknow Municipal Corporation’s House in the absence of the opposition on Thursday. A revised budget of Rs 319 million for Jal Sansthan (Jal Kal ) was also passed during the day.

Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia also decided to write a letter to chief minister seeking a probe into ‘financial mismanagement’ in LMC.

Opposition corporators staged a walkout when ruling party corporators raised questions over their conduct inside the House on Wednesday.

BJP corporators spoke about ‘rampant corruption’ in various departments of the LMC and expressed displeasure over the ‘scam’ in road cutting and sanitation in various zones of the city.

The corporators also showed concern over poor management of solid waste by EcoGreen in various wards of the city. Despite being given Rs 30 crore, EcoGreen has not improved their working style and the city is still battling the problem of poor solid waste management.

The LMC House passed a proposal of installing 15 mini tubewells in the fiscal 2019-20. The corporators demanded an inquiry into the decision to give contract of cleaning sewers and drains in the city to Suez India.

On the demand of corporators, mayor Sanyukta Bhatia agreed to write a letter to the chief minister for a high level probe into the chief finance officer’s office in LMC, which allegedly gave wrong information to the House about the financial situation of the corporation. Corporator Sunita Singhal blamed chief finance officer for the ‘financial mess’ in the LMC.

APPOINTMENT OF ‘JALLAD’

Corporators also demanded appointment of a ‘jallad’ for picking up dead animals.

RS 2 LAKH PER WARD

A budget of Rs 2 lakh per ward was given to Jal Sansthan for cleaning of sewers and drains. The amount would be utilised to improve water supply infrastructure of wards where there is no sewer network.