e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / MC elections: Congress inaugurates poll campaign office in Panchkula

MC elections: Congress inaugurates poll campaign office in Panchkula

Ahluwalia said keeping in mind the pandemic, health and sanitation would be her priority

cities Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Panchkula
Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia after the inauguration of the party’s campaign office in Panchkula.
Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia after the inauguration of the party’s campaign office in Panchkula.(HT PHOTO)
         

The poll campaign of Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia kicked off with the inauguration of the party’s poll campaign office in Sector 14 here on Tuesday.

Chander Mohan, the former Haryana deputy chief minister, along with other senior party leaders inaugurated the office.

A postgraduate from Panjab University, Ahluwalia was the first mayor of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) and served from 2013 to 2018.

“We will start from where we left in June 2018. All development works and projects started during our tenure are lying incomplete. After getting elected, all those projects will be given consideration on priority basis,” she said.

Talking about her agenda for the polls, Ahluwalia said that keeping in mind the pandemic, health and sanitation would be her priority: “The dumping site and landfill will be relocated away from the residential areas. We will set up a legalised housing of stray cattle besides checking stray dog menace in the city.”

Ahluwalia said that the upliftment of slum areas, increased police patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras, maintenance and beautification of public parks, establishment of old age homes in villages and shelter homes for the underprivileged, and installation of public libraries in community centres and in villages will be some of her other priority agendas.

top news
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
Pranab Mukherjee’s son & daughter spar over former President’s memoir
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In