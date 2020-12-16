MC elections: Congress inaugurates poll campaign office in Panchkula

cities

Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:10 IST

The poll campaign of Congress mayoral candidate Upinder Kaur Ahluwalia kicked off with the inauguration of the party’s poll campaign office in Sector 14 here on Tuesday.

Chander Mohan, the former Haryana deputy chief minister, along with other senior party leaders inaugurated the office.

A postgraduate from Panjab University, Ahluwalia was the first mayor of the Panchkula municipal corporation (MC) and served from 2013 to 2018.

“We will start from where we left in June 2018. All development works and projects started during our tenure are lying incomplete. After getting elected, all those projects will be given consideration on priority basis,” she said.

Talking about her agenda for the polls, Ahluwalia said that keeping in mind the pandemic, health and sanitation would be her priority: “The dumping site and landfill will be relocated away from the residential areas. We will set up a legalised housing of stray cattle besides checking stray dog menace in the city.”

Ahluwalia said that the upliftment of slum areas, increased police patrolling and installation of CCTV cameras, maintenance and beautification of public parks, establishment of old age homes in villages and shelter homes for the underprivileged, and installation of public libraries in community centres and in villages will be some of her other priority agendas.