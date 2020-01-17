e-paper
Friday, Jan 17, 2020
MCCIA gets agri biz push from state commissioner

cities Updated: Jan 17, 2020 21:09 IST
HT Correspondent
Pune There is a spirit of entrepreneurship among agriculture and there is a need for a good variety of agri produce for the global market, and for that, we need good marketing which is of importance to tap into the global market. MCCIA should, in fact, look into the business of agriculture,” said Suhas Diwase, agriculture commissioner, government of Maharashtra.

Diwase was speaking at a national summit here in Pune at the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (MCCIA) on Friday.

The summit touched upon understanding market dynamics, quality restrictions, tariffs/non-tariffs on import and potential distribution.

“Agriculture is fairly diversified and we can produce enough of everything that is required in the world, but entering the international market for exports requires a lot of preparation,” said Umesh Chandra Sarangi member of the organising committee of the summit.

Present at the inauguration were Prashant Girbane, director-general, MCCIA; Pradeep Bhargava, president, MCCIA; Harsh Kumar Bhanwala, chairman, National Bank For Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard); R Ravindra, deputy general manager, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (Apeda); and Sunil Pawar, managing director, Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board (MSAMB).

The state has taken initiatives and encouraged farmers to commercially produce products. “There is a policy initiative to encourage farmers to go for diversified commercial crop production which focuses on export. This summit talks about market identification and dynamics of the market. European Union is very conscious of pesticide residue and prescribes to the minimum level of pesticide and insist on global Good Agriculture Parameters (GAP) certification,” said Sarangi.

Today Maharashtra has the maximum number of GAP certified farmers. APEDA developed an arrangement to get all export producers into net example Grape net, internet, where they are able to contact producers digitally providing them information and training them through state government department of agriculture. Incidentally, Maharashtra has also the highest number of percentage of producers.

Sarangi said that there is a need for more pesticide residue testing labs in private and public sectors and also that in all the identified export clusters, the current infrastructure constraints need to be removed, whereupon for infrastructure investment, the state should be allowed to seek Nabard funding under the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF).

