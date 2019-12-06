MCG floats tender for office in city centre

cities

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has floated a ₹111.22-crore tender for constructing its office on a two-acre plot next to Vyapar Sadan in Sector 14, officials said on Friday.

The site is located adjacent to the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road and is in close proximity to the Government College for Girls and the Gurugram interstate bus terminal.

In February 2015, the MCG had moved to its Sector 34 office, a three-storey building owned by the Haryana Shahri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), to which the civic body pays a monthly rent of ₹18 lakh.

Sector 34, an industrial sector, is located on the outskirts of the city, near Hero Honda Chowk, and commuting there has been a major challenge for residents.

As per the MCG’s tender document, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, the building will have nine floors of office spaces, two floors of commercial spaces, a cafeteria on one floor and three floors of basement, for parking.

The construction is expected to take 22 months from the date of commencement.

“We want the MCG office to be located in a more central part of the city so that the maximum number of people can avail of its facilities. Tenders have been floated for this purpose and we expect the building to be constructed by 2023,” said Amit Khatri, commissioner, MCG.

The issue of MCG’s own office has been a major point of debate, with the topic being discussed in each of the civic body’s house meeting in some capacity over the last five years.

The MCG was formed in June 2008 and until January 2015, it operated out of a two-storey building opposite the Civil Hospital. However, lack of available office spaces and constrained parking forced the MCG to move to Sector 34, barring zone 2 operations, which continue to take place from the office in Civil Lines.

The proposal for constructing MCG’s office next to Vyapar Sadan was approved during a House meeting in November 2017. However, officials later considered constructing a zonal office for zone 1 operations at the site instead, before reverting to the original plan.

Barring the high cost of rent and distance from the centre of the city, the MCG is also facing space constraints in the Sector 34 office, leading to the civic body shifting its zone 3 offices to a community centre in Sector 42 on July 12.

As per the MCG’s building design, each of the basement floors will have a capacity of accommodating 85-100 vehicles. Floors four to 10 will each have balconies, while a covered terrace will be located on the 12th floor of the building, with a facade cladding covering.

“The ground and the first floor have been reserved for commercial operations, so to recover the cost of constructing the building, similar to HSVP’s multilevel parking in Sector 29, where spaces have been leased to a clothing retailer outlet, automobile showroom and three restaurants. The third floor will have a cafeteria, while the remaining nine floors above have been reserved for basing MCG’s offices,” an official privy to the matter said.

As per the tender document, the pre-bid meeting will take place at the MCG chief engineer’s office in Sector 34 on December 10 and bids will open on December 24.