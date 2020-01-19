MCG floats tender to provide drinking water infra at Sai Kunj

cities

Updated: Jan 19, 2020 19:24 IST

Gurugram: Nearly 16 months after Sai Kunj was regularised by the Haryana government, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) floated a tender on Friday for laying water pipeline in the colony, bringing hopes for 5,000 residents who have remained dependent on borewells for the past two decades.

Two weeks ago, the MCG House had approved the detailed project reports (DPRs) of ₹1.5 crore water pipeline infrastructure and ₹2 crore sewer line network in Sai Kunj.

The civic body’s engineering wing, which floated tender for the water pipeline, is likely to float sewer pipeline tender by next week, officials said.

“Tender for water pipeline has been floated, and work will hopefully start in February. Tender for sewer line is likely to be floated in a day or two,” said Vishal Garg, MCG executive engineer. The laying of water pipeline will be completed by July 2020, he said.

Currently, the Sai Kunj residents use borewells for drinking water, and for the disposal of sewage from their individual houses they hire private tankers.

Rakesh Rana, president of Sai Kunj residents’ welfare association (RWA), said, “We use borewell for drinking water that has high total dissolved solids (TDS). We use private tankers – in absence of sewer network – to dispose sewage from our septic tanks at least twice a month, and the tankers charge ₹300 to ₹500 per visit. We hope water and sewer lines of MCG will end our two decade old problems for what we fought a long battle with the government.”

In August 2018, the RWA had approached the Haryana Human Rights Commission seeking a direction to the MCG to provide them basic amenities, such as water and sewer infrastructure.

“A month before the Haryana government issued notification of regularisation of Sai Kunj, we filed a case in August in the human rights commission, Haryana, seeking its direction to the MCG for basic amenities. Five hearings have taken place till date and next hearing is on February 5 when the MCG has to file its affidavit about water and sewer tenders,” said Surender Chaudhary, a resident of Sai Kunj.

Sai Kunj, which is part of New Palam Vihar, Sector 110-A, along the Dwarka expressway, was developed 2000 onwards by local property dealers by selling plots to people without any planning of civic amenities.