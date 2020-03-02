MCG forms four-member committee to certify developer’s on-ground work in DLF phases 1 to 3

cities

Mar 02, 2020

Gurugram: The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed a four-member committee to corroborate on-ground work carried out by the developer in fixing civic deficiencies in DLF phases 1, 2 and 3, and accordingly certify it, officials said on Monday.

The committee comprises a superintending engineer, and an executive engineer each from the horticulture, electrical and engineering wings.

During a meeting on February 28, DLF had asked the MCG to check civic upgrading work at the three colonies being executed by the developer, based on a report it submitted on January 20, and certify the same.

“We asked the MCG to certify the on-ground civic amenities work executed by DLF at the three colonies, as currently there is no documentation or catalogue the civic body has in possession of the work done by us. We want to ensure that the MCG is updated, to ensure there is no repetition of work, or if they want certain modifications before work on a specific stretch is completed and does not require to be redone again,” said Shekhar Basu, director, DLF Estate.

Basu further said that the certification by the MCG is in process and that officials from the civic body have already made visits to DLF phases 1 and 2 for it.

The January 20 report submitted by DLF to the MCG stated that more than 65% of sewerage lines have been cleaned in the three colonies and that there has been more than 60% improvement in water supply, 40% in road resurfacing, and 20% in the development of parks.

The takeover of the three colonies by the MCG from the developer has been pending since February 2018, when the department of town and country planning (DTCP) directed the civic body to take them over, along with six other privately developed colonies. All the other six colonies — Suncity, Sushant Lok 1, Palam Vihar, South City 1, South City 2, and Nirvana Country — were taken over by the MCG last year.

“We received a request from the developer to certify their work, and subsequently formed a committee for it. The committee will check the progress of on-ground civic upgrading work carried out by the developer in DLF phases 1, 2 and 3, and accordingly certify it,” said Vinay Pratap Singh, commissioner, MCG.

MCG and DLF officials were scheduled to meet on Monday for reviewing the progress of fixing civic deficiencies in the three colonies. However, the meeting was postponed to next week. A final date on this is yet to be decided.

According to the MCG’s 2017 deficiency assessment report, ₹14.12 crore was required to fix civic deficiencies in DLF Phase 1, ₹9.43 crore for DLF Phase 2 and ₹11.89 crore for DLF Phase 3.

Common shortcomings listed of the three colonies in the deficiency assessment report included roads that had not been re-carpeted in at least seven years, heavily silted stormwater drains, broken sewerage lines and unkempt parks.

Along with developers of Suncity, DLF had decided to fix the existing civic deficiencies themselves instead of paying the sum for doing so to the MCG and transfer their colonies. The developers of Sushant Lok 1, Palam Vihar, South City 1, South City 2, and Nirvana Country had opted to pay the sum needed for fixing civic amenities in their respective colonies and handed over them to the MCG last year.

Incidentally, along with Sushant Lok 1 and Palam Vihar, the three DLF colonies were the original five colonies that Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had directed the MCG to take over in February 2016.