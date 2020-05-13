MCG starts anti-larval ops, fumigation in all 35 wards

cities

Amid measures to contain the spread of coronavirus, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has also turned its attention towards vector-borne diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and malaria, and started fumigation and anti-larval operations, said officials on Wednesday.

The MCG has formed 12 teams for this task. Last year, the civic body had started these operations in mid-July.

The officials have created a beat system where areas in all 35 wards would be covered in a three-week period from May 11-31. They said the monthly roster will subsequently be updated and then altered to include those areas which were not covered in the three-week period, to ensure all parts of the city are covered before monsoons arrive.

MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said that with health officials already stretched in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, the civic body decided to advance its measures against vector-borne diseases to ensure minimal cases of dengue and malaria are reported, .

“We have initiated pre-emptive measures to ensure diseases caused through mosquitoes are kept at a minimum level. Our focus remains on limiting the spread of coronavirus outbreak, and ensure there are no other diseases or ailments which make matters even more complicated,” said Singh.

As per the MCG officials, over 80 workers will be carrying out fumigation and anti-larval operations with hand-held machines for fogging, as well as adding chemical insecticides into water bodies or large catchment of stagnant water to kill larvae.

The officials said that the unseasonal spell of rains over the past two weeks is also one of the major reasons to start the operations earlier than usual.