MCG to take over sewerage, water of six private colonies

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 19:25 IST

Gurugram The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has formed a committee for a phased takeover of sewerage and water networks in six privately developed colonies — Nirvana Country, South City 1-2, Sushant Lok-1, Palam Vihar and Suncity. An order in this regard was passed by Vinay Pratap Singh, the MCG commissioner, late Wednesday.

The order, a copy of which is with Hindustan Times, directs the committee to submit a report on “phase-wise strategy for taking over the water and sewerage network of all these private colonies, considering current infrastructure and manpower and the future requirements of the same.”

Singh has set a deadline of February 17 for the submission of the report. “The purpose of taking over these privately developed colonies is to provide its residents with optimum civic amenities. The MCG is in the process of providing the same. After focusing on improving the condition of roads, the MCG will now turn its attention to improving the condition of water and sewerage lines,” said Singh.

The committee will be headed by Surender Singh, the additional commissioner, and include the chief and executive engineers of the respective zones, where each of the privately developed colonies is located.

In February 2019, the MCG was directed by the directorate of town and country planning (DTCP) to take over the six colonies. The MCG started the takeover process from the following month.

In its deficiency assessment survey in 2017, the MCG had found that most sewerage lines in these six colonies were not connected to the HSVP’s master line as a result of which there was no proper outlet. In addition, the survey had also highlighted that waterlines at many points were broken, leading to leakage and subsequently, significant shortage in the water supply. It also found that more than 50% of the tubewells in these colonies were non-functional.

Rohit Chopra, secretary of Nirvana Country RWA, said that the takeover by MCG is important as many the privately developed colonies have expanded significantly over the last decade and an increase in the population of these colonies has affected the existing amenities.

“We only have one MCG waterline, catering to the entire colony. During summer, there is often shortage of water, which needs to be compensated by private water tankers. In addition, the water pressure is low and an additional underground water tank needs to be constructed for increased water storage. Once the MCG takes over waterworks, we feel these demands will be addressed swiftly,” said Chopra.

The first-ever maintenance transfer in any of the privately developed colonies took place in September 2017, when the MCG took over waterworks from the private developer in Sushant Lok-1.

More than two years later, RWA members said that the infrastructure takeover has transformed their water supply and demand.

The MCG’s deficiency assessment report for Sushant Lok 1 in 2017 stated that there was a water shortage of 10,500 kilolitres in the colony. The report further stated that only eight of the 18 tubewells were found to be functional while water pumps needed maintenance on a priority basis.

“The MCG’s takeover was a major boost for the colony as they had the necessary infrastructure and manpower to fix the water crisis. Earlier, private water tankers were a common sight in the colony during summer, but now this is sporadic and limited to a few houses. Our lives have become much smoother,” said Sudhir Sachdeva, a member of the Sushant Lok-1 RWA.