MDL signs up with Lko-based company

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 21:37 IST

LUCKNOW Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a government of India undertaking, on Friday signed an MoU with Lucknow-based company PTC Industries Limited and also with the Indian Industries Association (IIA).

PTC Industries is a leading supplier of castings solutions, machined components and fabricated parts to companies across the world.

“PTC will be supplying its products to us. An MoU has been signed with the company in this regard. However, further modalities of the MoU will be decided later,” said Narayan Prasad, vice-admiral (retd), CMD, MDL.

We have also signed an MoU with the IIA, he added.

MDL also signed MoUs with foreign firms, including Navantia of Spain and Rosoboronexport of Russia and several Indian firms.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly launched two artificial intelligence (AI) enabled products produced by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd at Defence Expo.

Both the products- Radiography Testing and Ultrasound Testing- have been developed by the MDL in collaboration with IIT-Madras and Dhvani Research.

“These products have been developed for improved quality assurance of welds with less time and labour consumption and higher efficiency. With radiography testing this entire process can be performed within minutes as against conventional method which takes around three days to perform the same task,” AK Saxena, Rear Admiral (retd), director ship building, MDL.