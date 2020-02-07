e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 07, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / MDL signs up with Lko-based company

MDL signs up with Lko-based company

cities Updated: Feb 07, 2020 21:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL), a government of India undertaking, on Friday signed an MoU with Lucknow-based company PTC Industries Limited and also with the Indian Industries Association (IIA).

PTC Industries is a leading supplier of castings solutions, machined components and fabricated parts to companies across the world.

“PTC will be supplying its products to us. An MoU has been signed with the company in this regard. However, further modalities of the MoU will be decided later,” said Narayan Prasad, vice-admiral (retd), CMD, MDL.

We have also signed an MoU with the IIA, he added.

MDL also signed MoUs with foreign firms, including Navantia of Spain and Rosoboronexport of Russia and several Indian firms.

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath jointly launched two artificial intelligence (AI) enabled products produced by the Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd at Defence Expo.

Both the products- Radiography Testing and Ultrasound Testing- have been developed by the MDL in collaboration with IIT-Madras and Dhvani Research.

“These products have been developed for improved quality assurance of welds with less time and labour consumption and higher efficiency. With radiography testing this entire process can be performed within minutes as against conventional method which takes around three days to perform the same task,” AK Saxena, Rear Admiral (retd), director ship building, MDL.

top news
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
Hours before polls, bike-borne gunmen fire 4 rounds in Delhi’s Jaffrabad
One Coronavirus patient cured, a relieved Kerala lifts the ‘calamity’ status from state
One Coronavirus patient cured, a relieved Kerala lifts the ‘calamity’ status from state
Indian-origin doctor gets 3 life terms for 90 sexual assault on patients
Indian-origin doctor gets 3 life terms for 90 sexual assault on patients
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
Another IAS officer in CBI’s crosshairs in Sisodia-OSD-bribery case
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
‘Sinful to condemn convicts’: Judge rejects death warrant plea against 4 convicts
Anil Ambani was a wealthy businessman, now he is not: Lawyer tells court
Anil Ambani was a wealthy businessman, now he is not: Lawyer tells court
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
‘He’s special’: Tendulkar’s surprise pick of batsman who resembles him
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
India Predicted XI: With series on the line, Kohli to take 2 tough calls
trending topics
UPTET Result 2020JEE Main RegistrationCoronavirusDeepika PadukoneJanhvi KapoorMSK PrasadPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities