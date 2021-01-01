e-paper
Home / Cities / Medical store owner robbed of ₹2.5 lakh in Mohali’s Phase 9

Medical store owner robbed of ₹2.5 lakh in Mohali’s Phase 9

The whole incident was captured on a CCTV installed in his house

cities Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:23 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
While two of the youths thrashed him, the third one ran away with the bag with cash that was on the front passenger seat.(HT FILE PHOTO)
         

Three unidentified men on Wednesday attacked a medical store owner near his house in Phase 9 and snatched a bag containing ₹2.5 lakh cash, the police said.

Victim Puneet Goyal in his statement to the police said that he was driving to his house after closing his shop in Sector 71 at around 10pm. When he reached near a temple, he felt someone was following him. He said that when he reached his house and parked the car, three youths with covered faces came on a motorcycle.

Two of them who held a rod and hammer opened the door of his car and started attacking him. He put his bag on the front passenger seat and tried to save himself and meanwhile, one of the youths ran to the other side and picked up the bag.

Goyal said that he raised an alarm and his neighbours came for help, but the accused had already fled. He said the whole incident was captured on a CCTV installed in his house.

Goyal said that his younger brother rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

A case against the unidentified men was registered. DSP Deep Kamal said that the matter was being thoroughly investigated by the police and the recording of the CCTV footage had been taken for investigation.

