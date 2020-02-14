Meenatai Thackeray flyover will be 2-way to ease congestion

cities

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 01:11 IST

Thane Municipal Corporation is taking steps to ease the peak-hour traffic congestion at Meenatai Thackeray Chowk. It has decided to change the one-way flyover into a two-way one. The work of converting the flyover into a two-way one is on. Commuters can make use of the flyover from March, said TMC.

The Meenatai Thackeray flyover branches out to Jail Lake and Teen Petrol Pump. The arm towards Teen Petrol Pump will be two ways while the one towards Jail Lake will remain one way.

Meenatai Thackeray flyover, opened for the public in April last year, is one of the three flyovers constructed in the last two years in the old Thane.

A TMC official said, “The flyover is busy in the morning as people going to Kalwa or Thane station use it. However, it is empty in the evening as it is one way. In the evening, vehicles are stuck at Meenatai junction. As per our study, not much go towards Jail Lake from the flyover.”

He said the flyover going towards the station from Teen Petrol Pump will be converted into a two-way. “The work of laying a drainage line is going on from United 21 Hotel to Gokul Nagar. After this is completed, the work on installing dividers will start.”

The traffic department said changing the two lanes into a two way will ease traffic in the evening. An officer from traffic department said, “The route from Jail Lake to Majiwada junction is chock a block with traffic. In the evening, the road from Teen Petrol Pump to Majiwada junction sees heavy traffic. The flyover was not of much help for commuters in the evening. We had requested TMC to see if it can be made into two ways as this will help ease congestion in the evening.”