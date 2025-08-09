Meghalaya: Man stabbed by armed gang from across Bangladesh border

Shillong: An armed gang from across the Bangladesh border stabbed a man allegedly for trying to block their movement in the Indian territory in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district on Friday night. One of the Bangladeshi gang members arrested in Meghalaya’s South West Khasi Hills district .

Border Security Force (BSF) Meghalaya Frontier inspector general O P Upadhaya said, “We have arrested four of them and will arrest all of them. Combing operations are on with BSF, police, and local residents working together.”

The attack took place in Rongdongai village under the Nongjri–Nonghyllam sector near the Bangladesh border. According to SWKH police, a group of about nine Bangladeshi nationals — armed with weapons including a firearm — crossed into Indian territory illegally under the cover of darkness.

Their target appears to have been far more calculated than a random intrusion. The victim, identified as Balsrang A. Marak, was assaulted and stabbed, possibly for trying to block their movement. The gang fled soon after but did not immediately return to Bangladesh.

The items recovered from the scene include Bangladeshi currency, communication equipment such as walkie-talkies and chargers, and an identity card belonging to the Bangladesh police. This has led authorities to suspect that the attackers may have links to rogue law enforcement elements across the border.

“We strongly believe this group entered with the intention of abducting locals for ransom,” said a senior police officer in the know of things. “The level of preparation, the type of equipment, and their movements suggest an organised gang, not petty criminals,” added the officer.

Earlier this week, chief minister Conrad K. Sangma had assured that fencing work on the broder was nearly complete — 80–90% of the 444 km border already sealed — but admitted that the remaining 40–45 km is vulnerable. Of that, about 4–5 km still face strong objections from local communities, leaving small but exploitable openings for cross-border movement.

The attack has reignited calls for urgent sealing of the remaining stretches. But as the chief minister himself noted earlier this week, fencing in these final areas is complicated by difficult terrain, riverine crossings, and community concerns about losing farmland and water access. For those living on the frontlines, however, the fear now outweighs those objections.