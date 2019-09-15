Metro-3 labourer death: MMRC, cops begin investigations

cities

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:12 IST

Following the death of one labourer and another getting injured at the construction site of the Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) corridor due to rock fall, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) has ordered a probe into the incident. The Mumbai Police is also investigating to see if there was any negligence. This is the first death of a labourer in the Metro-3 project, in which 60% of the tunnelling work has been completed. The corridor is expected to be operational by December 2021.

On Friday, during rock breaking near Seepz in Andheri, two labourers were trapped in the tunnel after some rock fell in and the emergency exit collapsed. Harish Prajapati, 39, from Uttar Pradesh died in the incident and Sunil Ram, 37, was injured. A doctor from Cooper Hospital, who conducted the post mortem, said Prajapati’s death was due to “multiple injuries on the chest and abdomen”.

Mumbai Police has registered a case of accidental death. “We will investigate the circumstances of the death,” said a police officer privy to the investigation.

In its statement, the MMRC said, “The incident is being investigated by the contractors and by the general consultants of MMRC and all remedial measures will be taken as required. The family of the deceased will be compensated.”

First Published: Sep 15, 2019 01:12 IST