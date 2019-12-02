e-paper
Metro-4 work in Thane: Citizens form human chain to save trees

cities Updated: Dec 02, 2019 01:04 IST
Priyanka Dhomse
Priyanka Dhomse
Hindustantimes
         

Around 50 citizen activists and non-government organisations (NGOs) from Thane on Sunday took to the streets and formed a human chain to protest the chopping of 3,000 trees for Metro-4 work.

The human chain was formed at Teen Hath Naka in Thane to Mulund Check Naka.

“We staged a silent protest by forming a human chain to oppose felling of trees for Metro-4. More than 700 trees are being cut between Mulund Check Naka to Kasarwadawli, while the entire Metro-4 project affects 3,000 trees from Wadala to Kasarvadavli,” said Nishant Bangera, a citizen activist and founder of Muse Foundation. “The human chain was formed to put forth our demand to make Metro-4 underground, which will save thousands of trees. Besides, the proposed elevated Metro-4 will also cause traffic jam,” Bangera added. “We are against the extensive cutting of trees for the Metro project. We will form a human chain at the same spot every weekend to demand an underground Metro-4 line to save thousands of trees,” said Mohit Murlidharan, 25, from Thane.

