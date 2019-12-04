MIDC to curtail water supply to Taloja firms

cities

Updated: Dec 04, 2019 20:44 IST

The Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Taloja is likely to curtail the water supply to the industrial units in the area by 50%.

MIDC is mulling over the decision after the industries failed to abide by the Supreme Court (SC) deadline of November 30 to pay ₹18 crore towards the setting-up of an upgraded five-star Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) in the area.

The Apex court order on October 28 had stated that if the industries failed to pay the amount for the construction of the new CETP plant by November 30, MIDC can act against the units and cut 50% of their water supply as penalty.

Rajesh Zanzad, nodal officer, MIDC, said, “We have given a final call to the industries now, reminding them about the SC guideline and have asked them to pay immediately. Despite the reminder, if they fail to pay, we will curtail the water supply to the industries by 50% or more.”

The upgradation of the CETP plant will cost ₹80 crore. While 25% of the cost towards the upgradation will be borne by MIDC, the industries have to pay around 20% percent. The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) will pay 5% of the cost, while the remaining 50% will be given by the central government.

The work for the upgradation has already started and is likely to be completed within a month. Once ready, the upgraded plant will be one-of-its-kind in Maharashtra and will curb pollution in the area.

The upgraded plant will treat 23 million litres daily (MLD) of waste water generated at the units, as against the 12 MLD treated by the currently functional plant. Currently, untreated waste water is being released into the Kasadi river, causing pollution in the water body.

Satish Shetty, president of Taloja Industries Association, refused to comment on why the industries failed to pay the amount. However, he said that industries will back MIDC’s decision to curtail water supply to the pollution-causing units.

“MPCB has done nothing till now to control the pollution from the industries. So now, if MIDC decides to curtail water supply, then we definitely back the decision. The new CETP will be ready soon, and hence, the problem of pollution will be taken care of soon.”

Local corporator Arvind Mhatre had filed a petition with National Green Tribunal (NGT) stating that residents in the area were facing health and life risks owing to pollution caused by the units. Locals in the nearby vicinity often complain about dizziness and nausea owing to the toxic gases released from the units.

“This is contempt of court. The industries at Taloja have no regard for the Supreme Court order, and hence, MIDC should now act tough and curtail the water supply to the industries. If the water supply is not curtailed, pollutants would be released directly into the river,” said Mahatre.

“The industries don’t have their respective chemical treatment plant. Thus they do not treat the waste water released by them,” Mahatre added.

After Mahatre approached NGT, the tribunal in August directed MIDC to impose a 50% water cut for the industries. Then in September, MIDC imposed the water cut. However, on October 21, SC had stayed the decision to curtail the water supply after the Taloja Manufacturers’ Association (TMA) had appealed in the Apex Court against NGT’s order.

Meanwhile in October, MPCB had issued notices to seven industries after locals complained about foul smell and untreated effluents discharged into Kasadi river.