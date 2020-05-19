e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 19, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Migrant kills 21-year-old woman, then attempts suicide in Jalandhar

Migrant kills 21-year-old woman, then attempts suicide in Jalandhar

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was in an illicit relationship with the victim and attacked her to death following a dispute with her.

cities Updated: May 19, 2020 22:55 IST
Hindustan Times, JALANDHAR
Hindustantimes
         

The police have booked a brick kiln worker for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old woman in Mehatpur town here on Monday night.

The accused, Shahyad (30) of Muzaffarpur district in Uttar Pradesh, killed Ruksal with a sharp-edged weapon and later attempted suicide, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was in an illicit relationship with Ruksal and attacked her to death following a dispute with her.

The deceased woman’s father, Sagira, stated in his complaint that Ruksal had gone to fetch water from a nearby tap when the accused followed her and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon in an attempt to rape her. Shahyad pierced her stomach in the attack, he added.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the Jalandhar civil hospital, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) Lakhvir Singh said the accused murdered the woman and later attempted suicide. “He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar and is stated to be critical,” Singh added.

The SHO said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and all facts will be known after recording Shahyad’s statement. Singh said the accused is married and has four children.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCyclone AmphanLockdown 4.0lockdown 4.0 Guidelines

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In