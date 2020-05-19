Migrant kills 21-year-old woman, then attempts suicide in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: May 19, 2020 22:55 IST

The police have booked a brick kiln worker for allegedly murdering a 21-year-old woman in Mehatpur town here on Monday night.

The accused, Shahyad (30) of Muzaffarpur district in Uttar Pradesh, killed Ruksal with a sharp-edged weapon and later attempted suicide, police said.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused was in an illicit relationship with Ruksal and attacked her to death following a dispute with her.

The deceased woman’s father, Sagira, stated in his complaint that Ruksal had gone to fetch water from a nearby tap when the accused followed her and attacked her with a sharp-edged weapon in an attempt to rape her. Shahyad pierced her stomach in the attack, he added.

The woman succumbed to her injuries at the Jalandhar civil hospital, police said.

Station house officer (SHO) Lakhvir Singh said the accused murdered the woman and later attempted suicide. “He is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Amritsar and is stated to be critical,” Singh added.

The SHO said a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused and all facts will be known after recording Shahyad’s statement. Singh said the accused is married and has four children.