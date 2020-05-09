Migrant UP woman sent home after childbirth in Yamunanagar

cities

Two weeks after a migrant labourer’s wife gave birth to a baby boy, the Yamunanagar administration and hospital staff bade her farewell amid cheer and applauds on Friday.

She has left for her native place in Uttar Pradesh.

Shanti and her husband were living in a shelter home at Radha Swami Satsang Bhawan in Chhacharauli. She was eight months pregnant when the couple was trying to cross Yamunanagar to reach Shahjahanpur district in UP from Punjab’s Rajpura. On April 25, she gave birth to a healthy boy in Yamunanagar civil hospital.

Sub-divisional magistrate Naveen Kumar Ahuja said, “The women and child development department, district health authorities and panchayat department took good care of the woman’s medical needs and her family. On Friday, she and her family were sent to their native place in Uttar Pradesh by the administration with a good memory. It was a privilege for Yamunanagar to help with the safe birth of the child amid the lockdown situation.”

Ahuja also presented the woman with some gifts and other essential items, while the health staff gave the new mother a round of applause.

While boarding the vehicle to go home, Shanti said, “I’m happy with the treatment I received here.”