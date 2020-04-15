e-paper
Migrant workers complain about ‘bad quality’ food served at Jhajjar shelter home

The migrant labourers alleged that the food provided to them is so bad that even the animals will not eat it.

Updated: Apr 15, 2020 01:17 IST
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The migrant labourers staying at a shelter home in a government school in Jhajjar complained about poor quality food being served to them.

The migrant labourers alleged that the food provided to them is so bad that even the animals will not eat it.

Rajni, a native of Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi said that they were receiving substandard quality food and milk.

“The meals are never served on time. The quality of the food is substandard. Many pregnant women are also staying with us. If the administration cannot provide adequate facilities to us, they should make arrangements to send us back home,” she said.

A group of women, who were accompanying Rajni complained that they were getting semi-cooked rotis, rice and vegetables.

“The administration should allow us to leave this shelter home so that we can go back to our village,” the women added.

The women further claimed that they do not have money left.

“If not coronavirus, hunger will kill our families. The government is least concerned about us,” the labourers added.

Jhajjar DSP Shamsher Singh reached the shelter home and assured the labourers of good quality food.

“We have asked the authorities to provide good quality food and milk to labourers, he added.

