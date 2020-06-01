e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 31, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Migrants from West Bengal assemble in Bhyander in hope of returning to hometown

Migrants from West Bengal assemble in Bhyander in hope of returning to hometown

cities Updated: Jun 01, 2020 00:22 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Since the past few days, scores of migrants from West Bengal who are staying in Mira Road and Bhayander, have been assembling at the Jesal Park ground in Bhayander in the hope of getting a seat on a Shramik Special train to Kolkatta.

So far, the migrants have been unlucky to get a train to West Bengal, unlike migrants from the other states. Earlier, the Jesal Park ground, famously knows as Chowpatty, was the assembling point for passengers to board buses to reach Bhayander railway station to board trains to various destinations. Taking this into consideration, migrants from West Bengal have been assembling there in anticipation, said Dhiraj Parab, a social activist.

Parab is among activists and volunteers who, with the help of administration, are alerting migrants not to assemble at the ground until informed through individual SMS alerts.

A Majority of the WB bound migrants are jobless due to the nationwide lockdown since 23 March and are desperate to go back home,said Parab. As Mira-Bhayander is in a containment zone, we have no option but to return home to our native place where at least we can die in front of our relatives rather than meeting a solitary death and then the civic department taking away our bodies and cremating at some desolate place, said Kajal Dutta, a goldsmith expert in polishing gold.

“Applications continue to pour in daily and so far 1,653 people have approached me [over getting on a train to West Bengal] and it may increase to 3,000,” said Rathin Datha a social worker.

“Thane district collector should line up special trains immediately,” said Datha.

Last week, a bus driver in Mira Road had duped nearly 60 migrants of Rs 2 lakh by offering them a ride to their hometown in Kolkata. Thane collectorate office has said no migrant should reach the assembly point unless there is a confirmation from the railways.

top news
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
India expels 2 Pak officials for involvement in spying, to leave country in 24 hrs
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
SpaceX capsule delivers two NASA astronauts to International Space Station
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Covid-19: India now seventh worst-hit country in the world
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Unlock 1: States allow shops, markets, offices to open with full capacity
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Mission Begin Again: What’s allowed, what’s not in Maharashtra
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Protests over George Floyd’s death spread across US
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Uttarakhand CM in self-quarantine after attending meeting with Covid-19 positive minister
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
Covid: UP govt planning new tax? Watch CM Yogi Adityanath’s message
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyPM ModiCovid-19Delhi Covid-19Lockdown 5.0Rishi KapoorPunjab Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In