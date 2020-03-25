e-paper
Home / Cities / Milk, newspapers available in some Panchkula areas as residents stay indoors

Milk, newspapers available in some Panchkula areas as residents stay indoors

Most of the markets, barring chemists, departmental and grocery stores, remained closed to keep coronavirus at bay

cities Updated: Mar 25, 2020 16:08 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Panchkula: Though they initially defied the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, local residents remained indoors on Wednesday due to tough police action in the tricity against violators and intensive police patrolling.

With Section 144 (banning gathering of more than five persons) already in place in the district, the city wore a deserted look. Most of the markets, barring chemists, departmental and grocery stores, remained closed.

Vendors with milk and bread turned up in sectors by around 10 am due to late delivery.

Most residents, however, got their newspapers and banks remained open till 2 pm.

A few people were seen at inner sector markets stocking up on essential commodities or doing bank work.

A few departmental stores opened in various sector markets though shopkeepers cordoned off corridors to maintain safe distance with customers.

“Chemists and departmental/grocery stores are open but people are advised not to gather there in large numbers. We have also roped in over 35 farmers to sell vegetables in their tractor trolleys in various sectors. Also, a list of milk suppliers for particular sectors has been finalised,” said Panchkula sub divisional magistrate Dheeraj Chahal.

However, residents in a few sectors complained that vegetable vendors skipped their areas and there was lack of coordination among them and the administration. Several vendors complained that they were not allowed to work by policemen.

Most of the residents said they had stocked up on groceries, even liquor, on Tuesday night after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country.

