Minimum temperature falls below 14°C in Chandigarh

Updated: Nov 09, 2019 23:43 IST

A nip in the air could be felt in the early hours of Saturday morning as minimum temperature was recorded at 13.7 degrees Celsius (C) around 8.30am for the first time this season as per officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Chandigarh.

The officials said the temperature dipped with western disturbances clearing out from the region. “The rain till Friday was followed by a cloudless night. The minimum temperature dropped down further as clouds keep the minimum temperature from falling at night. However, nights are expected to get cloudy again next week from Monday, so the temperature will go up by a couple of degrees again,” they said.

Maximum temperature rose from 27.4 degrees C on Friday to 27.9 degrees C on Saturday while minimum temperature went down from 14.4 degrees to 13.7 degrees. During the next three days, maximum temperature will remain between 26 degrees and 28 degrees while minimum temperature will remain between 13 and 14 degrees. Humidity stayed between 91% and 33% on Saturday.

The air quality index (AQI) of the city further improved on Saturday. The average AQI at the Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Station (CAAQMS) in Sector 25 went down from 94 on Friday to 80 on Saturday. IMD officials said with further drop in temperature and cloudy skies to follow afterwards, a temporary spike in AQI can be expected in the coming week.