Minister Brahm Mohindra undergoes heart bypass surgery

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2019 00:44 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Punjab’s local bodies minister and senior Congress leader Brahm Mohindra  on Wednesday underwent heart bypass surgery at Fortis Hospital, Mohali. A team of doctors from PGIMER, Chandigarh, was also present during the surgery.

Fortis Hospital director Dr Abhijeet Singh said, “The surgery was successful and now he has been shifted to ICU and is under observation for next 48 hours.”

On Wednesday, Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh visited the senior leader at the hospital and met his family members. Also, cabinet ministers including Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa, Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Sunder Sham Arora also visited the minister. Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore’s visit was also scheduled for Wednesday evening,  but was cancelled.

Mohindra was first admitted to the Government Multi Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, Chandigarh, and was later brought to Fortis on Saturday.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 00:44 IST

