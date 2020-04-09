Ministers attend Rupnagar corona patient’s cremation

cities

Updated: Apr 09, 2020 22:55 IST

The 55-year-old coronavirus patient of Chatamali village in Rupnagar district, who died at PGIMER Chandigarh on Wednesday, was cremated at his native village on Thursday. Five persons including two health care providers, two volunteers and one relative of the deceased performed the last rites, even as health minister Balbir Sidhu and technical education minister Charanjit Channi also attended the cremation.

Wife and son of the deceased, who were tested positive for Covid-19, are admitted at Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Banur. DC Sonali Giri said Covid-19 patients who die at hospitals in Chandigarh are to be cremated here, but Chatamali residents insisted on cremation at their village so special permissions were obtained.

Earlier, there were four instances in a total eight deaths when the family members preferred to stay away from the last rites of the coronavirus victim. In all the cases, it was government functionaries who came forward and performed the religious rituals.

After attending the cremation, Sidhu said the authorities have been taking due precautions as per the government of India protocol while handing over the bodies of coronavirus victims to the family members.