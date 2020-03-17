Minor among two raped on pretext of job offers in Ludhiana

Updated: Mar 17, 2020 22:35 IST

Two cases of rape were reported in Jagraon and Raikot on Tuesday.

A 15-year-old girl was sexually assaulted on the pretext of marriage, while a 21-year-old woman was raped by a Phagwara man on the pretext of helping her in finding a suitable job.

In the first case, the victim, a resident of Malsiha Bhaike village, said she had befriended the accused, who lived in the same locality.

“On March 14, I was alone at my home when the accused came there and took me to his residence. He raped me there,” she told the police.

“I fled from his captivity the next day and told my mother about the incident, who took me to police to lodge an FIR,” she added.

Sub-inspector Ramandeep Kaur, who is investigating the case, said an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC and sections 3 and 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act has been registered against the accused at the Sadar police station.

The accused was arrested on Tuesday.

In the second case, Raikot police registered an FIR against one Manu of Sood Colony on Hoshiarpur Road in Phagwara for raping a woman on the pretext of helping her in finding a job.

The victim, 21, is also a resident of Phagwara. In her complaint, the woman told the police that she was actively searching for a job.

“Then I came in contact with the accused, who assured me that he had contacts in various companies, which will help me in securing a job,” she added.

“The accused took me to Raikot in June 2019 on the pretext of an interview and raped me,” the woman said.

She had approached the police on June 3, 2019.

Sub-inspector Jaspreet Kaur, the probing official of the case, said the accused was booked under rape charges after an investigation.

She said efforts were on to arrest the accused.