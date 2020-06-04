e-paper
Home / Cities / Minor booked for peeping into young couple’s private moments in Pune

Minor booked for peeping into young couple’s private moments in Pune

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 22:20 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE: A minor has been booked by the Pimpri- Chinchwad police for peeping into the bedroom of a married couple in the early hours of Wednesday.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by the woman, who saw the teenager at the window.

The complainant works as a caretaker of children, according to the police.

“We first registered a case and seized the phone. Upon checking his ID we realised that he was a minor - 17-year-old. We are still checking if he had made any recording of the incident,” said police sub-inspector CM Borkar of Dehu road police station, who is investigating the case.

The teenager was not apprehended immediately.

The incident happened at 1:30am on Wednesday. The woman told the police that she noticed someone at the window and saw the minor boy on a closer look.

“Their houses are only a separation away. The boy lives next door,” said PSI Borkar.

A case under Section 354(b) (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Dehu road police station against the minor boy.

Indian diplomats harassed in Islamabad, New Delhi complains to Pakistan govt
No idol touching, prasad in religious places; masks must under new rules
38,000 stranded Indians to be repatriated in 3rd phase of Vande Bharat Mission
Health Ministry releases SOPs for restaurants, hotels. New guidelines here
India joins UK’s global vaccine mission, commits $15 million over next five years
Unlock 1: Full list of SOPs to be followed inside malls released
Thousands of China’s movie screens could be shut forever
Covid: Haryana to reopen schools in July; watch distancing plan
