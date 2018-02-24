Minor immolates self after rape in Chatra, accused held

A minor girl immolated herself after allegedly being raped in Jharkhand’s Chatra district. The police arrested the rape accused on Friday along with his brother who had forcibly got the rape accused released from villagers’ detention.

The tragic incident occurred at Humajang village under the Pratappur police station in Chatra district when the victim had ventured out of her home to attend nature’s call on Thursday night. The police said that the minor girl was raped at a secluded place when she had come out of her home to attend to the nature’s call. The police, however, have denied any gang rape.

On hearing alarms raised by the victim, the girl’s family members rushed and nabbed the accused, Md Saddam, also a resident of the same village.

The villagers later informed Saddam’s family about his misdeeds. However, his brother Israr came, thrashed the girl’s family members, and threatened them of dire consequences before forcibly taking the accused with him.

In the meantime, the victim poured kerosene oil and set herself on fire. The family members rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

Chatra sub divisional police officer (SDPO) Gyan Ranjan said, “The incident is highly unfortunate that the victim poured kerosene and set herself on fire after the rape. She died before she could be treated.”

“The police investigation revealed that Md Saddam had raped the victim. When the villagers informed the Saddam’s family, his brother Israr reached there and got the accused released forcefully from the villagers’ detention besides helping him hide. We have arrested both of them.”

Police said they are also probing the role of one of the accused’s brother, who has not been named in the first information report registered by the family.