Minor killed, his teen pillion classmate injured in a two-wheeler mishap in Hadapsar

cities

Updated: Jan 16, 2020 21:13 IST

PUNE: A 16-year-old Class 10 student on motorcycle was killed and his 15-year-old classmate riding pillion was injured after their two-wheeler was hit by an unidentified vehicle on Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Soham Shivaji Survase, a resident of Annasaheb Magar vasti in Magarpatta road area of Hadapsar. The injured was identified as Ritesh Bhimrao Ingole of Kunjir vasti in Mundhwa. The two were riding without helmets.

The accident happened at 7 am.

According to the police, Survase died on the spot and Ingole, who has suffered a leg fracture, is yet to regain consciousness and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. “Doctors say Ingole is stable. We will know more about the mishap when he gains consciousness,” said inspector (crime) Hemraj Kumbhar of Hadapsar police station.

“The mishap took place on the road that connects Hadapsar and Kharadi via Magarpatta where there is no CCTV coverage. The two are classmates and were riding a Honda Activa,” said Kumbhar.

A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public road), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304(a) (causing death due to negligence) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184, 132(1)(c) and 119/177 of Motor Vehicles Act was registered at Hadapsar police station against the unidentified rider.

Diksha Ogale, 17, a resident of Dighi, was killed in a road accident along Bundgarden road on Tuesday.