e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 16, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Dec 17, 2019
Home / Cities / Minor’s body found in plastic bag on Panvel highway

Minor’s body found in plastic bag on Panvel highway

cities Updated: Dec 17, 2019 00:27 IST
Farhan Shaikh
Farhan Shaikh
Hindustantimes
         

The body of a boy aged between seven and eight years old was found in Panvel on Monday morning. According to police, the body was bundled in a white, plastic bag and dumped by the highway at Kundevahal on the Uran-Palaspe lane of NH 4B.

“The child was wearing a pair of black shorts and a greenish-blue T-shirt with a faded print of ‘Champion of Soccer’ on it. His body has been sent for a post-mortem to Panvel Rural Hospital,” said Ajay Kumar Landge, senior inspector at Panvel police station.

Police said the body was discovered by a passerby around 11am, a kilometre away from Kundevahal village. Panvel police have registered a case of murder and are scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to verify if the suspects brought the body in a vehicle. “It is unclear when the body was dumped and who dumped it. The autopsy will reveal what specific injuries are on the body,” said Ashok Dudhe, deputy commissioner of police, zone II.

Dattatray Patil, deputy sarpanch of the village closest to the spot where the body was found, said it was dumped near a Gaondevi temple. The boy had facial injuries that police suspect may have been the result of being beaten before he died. Police have formed teams and are talking to villagers of Kundevahal to help identify the boy.

Body found in Kalyan

The body of a man, aged between 40 and 45 years, was found by locals in a nullah near Patripool in Kalyan on Monday. Tilak Nagar police sent it to the Rukminibai civic hospital for post mortem and filed a case of accidental death. “The body has minor injuries, we don’t suspect it to be a murder,” said an officer.

(With inputs from Sajana Nambiar)

top news
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Mamata Banerjee retreats on NPR, stays all work related to it
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Lt Gen Manoj Naravane to succeed Gen Bipin Rawat as next army chief
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Centre releases Rs 35,000 crore GST compensation to states ahead of big meet
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
Citizenship law protesters barge into UP police station, set it on fire
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
IPL auction: Aged 15, this Afghan prodigy could set cash registers ringing
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
BMW finally says yes to Android Auto, will add it to its product lineup in 2020
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
WhatsApp users, here are 5 easy tricks you must explore on the app now
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
If we had such power, you wouldn’t be PM: Congress to PM Modi on CAA protest
trending topics
WhatsAppHTLS 2019Windows 10OSSSC admit cardDMRC recruitment 2019CAA ProtestIPL auction 2020Payal RohatgiICC T20I RankingsRealme Buds Air

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities