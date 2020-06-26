Minor who was sexually assaulted by cousin dies

cities

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 01:27 IST

A 14-year-old girl from Badlapur, who was sexually assaulted by her cousin last week, succumbed to injuries on Thursday. The accused, a 21-year-old, had also tried to strangle her. The accused, however, is still absconding.

Badlapur police had earlier booked the accused for sexual harassment and attempt to murder and now have booked him for murder and sexual assault under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act and sections of the Indian Penal Code.

The incident took place on June 19, when the accused was alone with the minor at her home in Badlapur (East).

The minor’s father, in his complaint, said the girl was found unconscious in the house and the neighbours saw the accused flee. The family claimed that the accused was with the girl for more than half-an-hour with the door locked, and added that when the neighbours called out to the minor, he panicked and ran away.

The girl’s mother said, “My seven-year-old son was at home when this boy entered and asked him to leave. My son heard voice of my daughter after which he started banging on the door and called some neighbours. Almost for 15 minutes, he was inside and later he opened the door, pushed my son away and fled. I later saw my daughter was unconscious.”

The police had initially registered a case of attempt to murder. However, after the family said the medical reports of the girl showed sexual assault, the charge was added.

Deputy commissioner of police P Shewale confirmed that the girl has died and said, “Our teams are searching for the accused. He was last traced to Nashik. Our team has reached Nashik, but couldn’t find him. We have registered a case of murder against him and will soon be able to find him.”

The minor’s mother said, “She was admitted to KEM Hospital. She opened her eyes twice and cried, but could not speak. She stopped responding for the past two to three days, and died late on Wednesday night.”

According to her mother, the accused had earlier asked for the girl’s hand for marriage. They had opposed the marriage, which enraged the accused.

The minor’s uncle said, “I want the police to take strict action. And if city police can’t handle the case, they should hand it over to the crime branch.”