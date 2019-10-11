Miranda House launches campaign to raise awareness about girl child

cities

New Delhi: To mark the International Day of the Girl Child, on October 11, Delhi University’s Miranda House has launched a year-long campaign, which includes, among other activities, a peer-mentoring system with marginalised children and preparing installations and stand-up acts on issues concerning the girl child.

The college, in collaboration with United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), will also be taking part in a series of activities revolving around this year’s theme of recognising and celebrating the achievements “by, with and for girls” since the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action nearly 25 years ago. The Declaration is considered a blueprint for advancing women’s rights in the world.

Ankita Kundu, vice president of the Women’s Development Cell and a second-year undergraduate student at Miranda House, said, “We have started talking to students about this year’s theme, ‘Girl Force: Unscripted and Unstoppable’, and have invited essay contributions, stand-up gigs, movies, and posters on the issue. The selected works will be displayed at an event scheduled for October 22 that will also feature a panel discussion.”

Acting principal Bijayalaxmi Nanda said students from the college will also engage in a peer-based mentoring system with school students from the marginalised sections of society. “The focus during these mentoring sessions would be on higher education, health and hygiene, busting myths and taboos, and gender stereotypes. The girls can discuss and learn from one another’s experiences in these sessions. We want it to be a year-long campaign instead of making it a one-day event,” she said.

Apart from the competitions, the college also plans to present a report on the status of the girl child in India prepared by students and civil society members on October 22. “We will look at the Census, along with reports by the National Family Health Survey, the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO) and other institutions to record the leads and lags when it comes to the welfare of the girl child,” Nanda said.

Huma Masood, UNESCO’s programme officer for gender and education, said, “In Delhi, we have partnered with Miranda House because it is a girl’s institution with a rich history and has a huge alumni network. Many women received higher education here and have moved on to become successful in their lives. This shows how education can change lives.” When questioned on the significance of such events, Masood said, “These events serve as important reminders to the system and society about the issues concerning girls and brings the focus back on such issues.”

