Miscreant attempts to eliminate family by setting house on fire

Miscreant attempts to eliminate family by setting house on fire

cities Updated: Jan 14, 2020 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
MEERUT An unidentified miscreant attempted to burn an entire family alive, leaving three members injured, including one of them critically, in Jahidpur village of Kharkhoda in Meerut early on Tuesday morning, said police.

The two injured family members were admitted to Meerut Medical College and Hospital while one of them, a boy, was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung hospital in a critical condition, they said.

SP (rural) Avinash Pandey said, “Around 4 am on Tuesday, while Rahameen was fast asleep at her residence along with her children, a miscreant poured an inflammatory liquid inside her house through a hose, entering the house through a window.”

Rahameen, 40, lives in a rented apartment in Jahidpur village along with her five daughters - Yasha,12, Shagufta, 15, Rahil, 13, Bushra, 10, Safiya, 11 and son, Anas, 9.

Pandey said, “The accused put the house on fire, leaving Rahameen, her daughter Yasha and son Anas injured.

Anas, who suffered critical injuries in the mishap, was referred to Safdarjung hospital in Delhi.

Rahameen said, “I woke up to the smell of that inflammatory liquid. I saw someone throwing a fireball inside the house through a window and the next moment we all were surrounded by fire.”

“The room was locked from inside and I had to pass through fire to unlock it,” she recalled.

Later, her children rushed to her brother Mustafa’s house as he called other villagers to put off the fire and subsequently cops were informed, said Aas Mohammad, victim’s brother.

Rahameen, Yasha and Anas were soon rushed to a hospital while other children stayed back at home after receiving the first aid. Doctors said that Rahameen and Yasha suffered from 15-20% burn injuries.

Regarding any rivalry or enmity, Aas Mohammad said, “After her husband Qamruddin left her around eight years back, she was concentrating on raising her children and giving them a better future. She is engaged in the work of stitching clothes and making handicraft materials to earn a living. She does not have any kind of rivalry or enmity with anyone.”

All villagers came forward to put off the fire of her house as they had helped her even in the past, he added.

Meanwhile, police said that they had started an investigation into the matter.

cities