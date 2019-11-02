e-paper
Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Missing boy found murdered near home in Narela

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 18:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi

A six-year-old boy who had gone missing while playing in outer Delhi’s Narela on Friday evening was found murdered near his home on Saturday morning, police said.

The boy’s body, with his slit throat, was found amid a heap of garbage, barely 250 metres from his home.

Gaurav Sharma, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north district), said multiple teams had been formed to solve the murder but no breakthrough was made in the case until late Saturday.

The boy lived with his parents and four siblings at a resettlement Colony in Narela’s New Gautam Colony. He was a class one student at a government school. His father works as a cook at a local eatery.

The boy had left his home to play with his friends in the late afternoon but did not return home. His parents noticed him missing around 5 pm and launched a search in the neighbourhood before approaching the Narela police station, the DCP said.

The officer said a kidnapping case was registered at Narela police station and a search initiated.

The police search yielded no result and the boy’s body was spotted in a garbage dumpyard close to his home by a passerby around 7 am on Saturday. “At the first look, there didn’t seem to be any injuries on the body. But a closer look showed that the boy’s throat had been slit,” said another investigator.

The police have not ruled out the possibility that the boy was killed elsewhere and his body dumped near his home.

The officer said that the boy’s clothes were found to be intact, suggesting he wasn’t sexually assaulted. But the police will await the autopsy report before concluding that.

Investigators are speaking to the boy’s parents and other relatives to know if they were involved in any quarrel or enmity in the recent past that may have led to the killing.

First Published: Nov 02, 2019 18:57 IST

