Missing liquor: Former Kharkhauda SHO suspended

cities Updated: May 21, 2020 00:35 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Former Kharkhauda SHO Jasbir Singh, who was booked for his alleged involvement in the missing liquor case, has been suspended.

Sonepat SP Jashandeep Randhawa said SHO Jasbir Singh, who is currently at large, has been suspended by Sandeep Khirwar, IGP, Rohtak range.

He said the suspended cop had joined as the Kharkhauda SHO in January this year. “He was sent to the Police Lines on April 30 after his name surfaced in the missing liquor case. We have launched a manhunt to nab him,” the SP added.

The suspended SHO had joined the Haryana Police in 2010 as a sub-inspector after retiring from the air force.

