Missing man’s decomposed body fished out from canal

The victim was the brother of Congress worker Baljit Singh Malra.

cities Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 22:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

The body of a ‘physically-challenged’ man, Charanjit Singh, 45 of Gian Chand Nagar, Daba, was recovered on Tuesday from a canal near Moga. The police have added Section 302 (murder) to the FIR lodged against the accused.

The police have arrested Veeram Singh of Basant Nagar, Daba, and an auto driver Simran Singh of the same locality. While two accused Gurdit Singh and Dupinder Singh are still on the run.

SHO of Daba police station inspector Pavittar Singh said that on Saturday an unidentified body was found from a canal in Badhni Kalan district of Moga. Charanjit’s family identified the body. However, an autopsy and DNA profiling test of the body has been conducted, as it was decomposed.

The SHO added that the test reports have confirmed that the body is of Charanjit Singh. Therefore, the police have added Section 302 to the FIR. The autopsy report suggests that Charanjit was bludgeoned to death with a stick.

Charanjit Singh, who was the brother of Congress worker Baljit Singh Malra, had gone missing on October 2. The Daba police had arrested Veeram Singh alias Bittu of Mohalla Basant Nagar and an auto-rickshaw driver Simran Singh on October 18 for kidnapping Charanjit Singh over a monetary dispute.

Earlier, the police had recovered a headless mutilated body from the canal near Dhaipai village on October 19. In the forensic examination, the body turned out to be of a woman. The Daba police had handed over the body to Jodhan police for further proceedings and again started an investigation to trace Charanjit’s body.

