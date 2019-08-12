Missing Rs 6.6 cr: 3 ASIsamong 4 cops sacked

cities

Patiala Four cops, including three assistant sub-inspectors(ASIs), have been dismissed from service, four months after they raided a priest’s house in Jalandhar without any approval, officials said on Sunday.

Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu sacked the four policemen, who are currently lodged in the Patiala Central Jail, on Saturday. Sidhu said the dismissed policemen include ASIs Joginder Singh, Rajpreet Singh, Dilbagh Singh and Head Constable Amrik Singh. They were part of a police party that conducted a raid at father Anthony Madassary’s house at Partappura near Jalandhar on March 29.

The SSP said the policemen were dismissed under Section 311(2) (B) of the Constitution following departmental inquiries. Initially, the Khanna police claimed to have recovered Rs 9.66 crore from six men, including Anthony, at a special checkpoint.

The priest, however, said the money was recovered from his house, and the amount was from business proceeds. He had alleged that police recovered ₹16.65 crore, but showed it to be ₹9.66 crore, while misappropriating the remaining account. A case was registered at the state crime branch, Mohali, following Anthony’s complaint.

The SIT got the first breakthrough with arrest of informer Surinder that led to arrests of Joginder and Rajpreet from a hotel in Kochi. Joginder and Rajpreet had kept the money with close relatives and friends. Their statements helped the investigating team recover Rs 4.60 crore.

Amrik used to provide information about the investigation to the two ASIs when they were on the run.

