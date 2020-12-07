Mixed response to Tuesday’s “Bharat Bandh” in Pune

cities

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:38 IST

PUNE Various services and markets in Pune are likely to be affected today, December 8, due to a nationwide “Bharat Bandh” called by farmers agitating against the central government’s new agriculture laws.

Right from the transportation, to vegetable and milk supply, banking and food grains at Market Yard are likely to be affected.

The Federation of Traders Association of Pune (FTAP) has decided to support the strike but will keep the shops open. “For various demands of farmers several farmer organisations and political parties have called for a nationwide strike on Tuesday and we fully support it. At the same time, traders and shop owners have suffered financially during the lockdown period and so a majority of them don’t want to close the shops. All our traders and shop owners will support the strike tomorrow but keep shops open,” said Fatechand Ranka president of the association.

Baba Shinde, president, goods and passenger transport association, said, “Our organisation is supporting the strike and so all the goods transport vehicles will be off the road. No transport will be done in the state by our trucks and trolleys and it will be a complete shut down.”

On other hand, there is a mixed response to the strike from the Market Yard area - there are three different markets here – food grains market, fruits and flower market and vegetables. Of these, the food grain market will be completely shut to support the strike. While other two markets, fruits, and flowers, and vegetables, will remain open depending upon supply.

Popatlal Oswal, president, Poona Merchants Chamber said, “We are going to participate in the nationwide strike on Tuesday and all the traders at the food- grain market will be closed for the day.”

Public transportation will operate in the city as autorickshaw unions, private and app-based taxis, PMPML bus services and MSRTC buses will run as per their daily schedules.

A protest march will be taken out by all the supporting political parties and organisations tomorrow from Alka Talkies chowk at 10.30 am.

“We will be running our daily bus operations as per routine. If there is any untoward incident, then only on that particular route the bus service will be stopped, depending on the situation,” said Ramakant Gaikwad, MSRTC Pune divisional controller.