MNS party stabbed to death by 4 in Ambernath

MNS party stabbed to death by 4 in Ambernath

cities Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 16:51 IST
Faisal Tandel
Faisal Tandel
         

The vice-president of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) for Ambernath city, Rakesh Patil, 40, was brutally killed by four people on Wednesday on a busy road. He was attacked with a sharp knife and was taken to the civil hospital in Kalyan, where he succumbed to injuries during treatment. The Shivaji Nagar police in Ambernath have detained all the four accused while they were trying to flee and are further investigating the murder.

The police said the incident took place on Wednesday evening at 6pm when Patil visited a newly developed complex in-between Ambernath village and Pale village. Four people attacked him with a sharp weapon, he tried to defend himself, though was grievously injured in the attack.

MG Bagga, senior police inspector, Shivaji Nagar police station confirmed about the murder and said a case has been registered under sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.

The police have started the investigation and are yet to find the reason behind the murder. The primary investigation revealed, Patil had raised several issues against well-known family in Ambernath. “Patil was to contest the upcoming election and was into social working. He had raised voice against the new development and was against the builders and also targeted Ambernath municipal council for the delay in projects,” said a police officer.

After the murder police had raised an alert across Thane city and rural areas. During a Nakabandi in Murbad, police intercepted an SUV in which the four accused were trying to flee and detained them. The police have found choppers and iron rods from the vehicle.

