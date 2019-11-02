e-paper
Saturday, Nov 02, 2019

Modi releases coin on Guru Nanak in Bangkok

cities Updated: Nov 02, 2019 23:20 IST

Hindustan Times, Bangkok
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday released a commemorative coin marking the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev besides releasing a Thai translation of the Tamil classic ‘Tirukkural’ at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ community event in Bangkok.

Modi, who arrived here earlier in the day, later addressed the Indian diaspora.

“Immense fervour at the ‘Sawasdee PM Modi’ community event in Bangkok,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

The Indian community in Thailand is about 2,50,000-member strong.

‘Tirukkural’ is written by poet Thiruvalluvar and has been translated into many languages. The Tamil community in Thailand got it translated into Thai language for the first time. IANS

