Mohali int’l airport should be named after Bhagat Singh, says Sukhbir

cities

Updated: Dec 24, 2019 22:43 IST

Contrary to the demand of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Chandigarh member of parliament (MP) Kirron Kher that the international airport at Mohali should be named after Chandigarh, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief and Punjab’s former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Badal said it was already decided that the airport would be named after Bhagat Singh.

Same was reiterated by former cabinet minister Bikram Majithia, who, along with Badal, was in the city to commemorate the death anniversary of party’s senior leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal’s parents on Tuesday.

Majithia said, “If the airport is not named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, then it should be named after chhote or vadde sahibzaade of Guru Gobind Singh as a tribute to their sacrifice. But, the airport should not be named after Chandigarh.”

Badal and Majithia also slammed the state government for its “failure in running the government properly”.

Badal said even leaders of the ruling party have started raising their voice against the state government.

Speaking on the controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act and the fact that the SAD voted in its favour, Badal said he clearly spoke in the parliament that no community should be excluded from the Act. Responding to allegations levelled by Punjab jails minster Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa against Majithia over his alleged connection with drug mafia and gangsters, the former cabinet minister said, “Randhawa himself has been covering up for gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria.”

Clearing the air about absence of Parminder Dhindsa from recent SAD events, Majithia said everything was fine and “Dhindsa has already said that he stands by the party”.