Mohali DC fixes rates for hiring private ambulances

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:48 IST

In order to ensure prompt medical assistance to the people amid the curfew, district magistrate-cum-deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan has issued an order fixing the rates at which ambulances of the private sector can be requisitioned.

The rate of BLS (basic life support) ambulance has been fixed at ₹2,500 per day for 24 hours, while the per kilometre rate is ₹10. The BLS ambulance (2000cc and above) can be requisitioned at ₹3,000 per day with ₹12 being the per kilometre rate. Similarly, the rate of ALS (advanced life support) ambulance has been fixed at ₹4,500 per day for 24 hours and the per kilometre rate is ₹15.

The fare has to be paid by the person hiring the vehicle from the spot of hiring till the dropping point. The driver/union/company will be responsible for dropping the patient at the decided spot, the DC said.