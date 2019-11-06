e-paper
Mohali firm lands in soup for duping city man of ₹28L

Inquiry report said accused had failed to disclose their source of earning and had not taken any permission from RBI

cities Updated: Nov 06, 2019 22:33 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Police have booked the directors of a Mohali-based firm for allegedly duping a Ludhiana resident of ₹28 lakh.

The complainant, Dheeraj Dawar, 33, of Dhoka Mohalla near Shingar Cinema Road alleged that the company, E-tokri, Major Towers, Mohali, used to lure residents with double the return on investment.

The case was registered on Wednesday after an initial inquiry conducted by the additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, headquarters) on the complaint received on August 2.

The complainant said he had come in contact with the company officials online, and was lured to invest in the firm to earn double benefits. “I got registered with the firm by providing some personal details and paying ₹1,500. I was assured of double the return on my investment, and also commission if I got more people to register with the firm,” Dheeraj told the police.

Dheeraj alleged he was paid good returns for some time during which he deposited ₹5.5 lakh to the firm and also got 368 persons registered with it.

“As per my investment and the commission, the firm was supposed to pay me ₹31 lakh but they only deposited ₹3 lakh in my account and refused to give me the remaining ₹28 lakh,” he alleged, adding that when he approached the accused, they threatened him while those who he got registered started blaming him for cheating.

PROBE REPORT SAYS

The complainant had submitted a complaint to the police commissioner on August 2, following which the probe in the matter was marked to ADCP headquarters.

The inquiry report said the accused had failed to disclose their source of earning and had not taken any permission from the Reserve Bank of India to run the investment business. The probe has indicted the firm’s directors-cum-partners Sarabjeet Singh of Mohali and Baljinder Singh of Sri Muktsar Sahib of committing fraud.

On the basis of the inquiry report,  a case under Sections 406 (punishment for criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 4, 5 and 6 of The Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act was registered against the accused at the Division Number 3 police station.

Investigating officer assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sanjeev Kumar said the accused are yet to be arrested.

