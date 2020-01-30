Mohali industrialists can now use 30% plot area for commercial activities

cities

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:48 IST

In a major relief to industrialists operating in focal points of Mohali, the Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC) has allowed commercial use of industrial plots in the state.

The notification issued on January 28 by PSIEC will benefit around 2,000 units operating in Phases 7, 8 and 9 focal points.

As per the notification, 30% of the plot area can be used for commercial activities, which means the owners can open show rooms, retail outlets and other commercial units. Earlier, only 10% of the plot area was allowed to be used for commercial activities.

The owner will have to pay the amount as per the collector rate of industrial area. In Mohali, the charges are around ₹35,000 per square yard.

PSIEC has already allowed the conversion of industrial plots in their focal points for use as hospitals, hotels and institutional units. Owners have also been allowed to utilise their premises for warehousing and setting up of skill development centres, treating the latter as an industrial activity.

A senior official of the PSIEC said the corporation is also in the process of issuing notification within a week to use industrial plots as corporate offices to attract major IT and retail multinational companies.

Yogesh Sagar, president of Mohali Industries Association, said it was long pending demand of the industrialists. “The decision will help small industries economise on their operations and manage their affairs more effectively and efficiently by precluding the need for making separate arrangements,” he said.

The decision has been taken in line with the government’s focus on ease of business under its new Industrial and Business Development Policy, to facilitate industrial plot holders undertake a wide variety of activities which they will be allowed to treat at par with service sector enterprise.

KNOW THE INDUSTRIAL AREA

The industry in Mohali began in 1978 with just 10 units, but today it has more than 10,000 units, including the manufacturing and IT/service industry. These industrial units fall under two heads–Phase 1 to 4 fall under Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA); Phase 7, 8A, 8B and 9 under Punjab Small Industries Export Corporation Limited (PSIEC).

CRYING FOR BASIC AMENITIES

Two decades have passed since the industrial focal points were created, but basic amenities are still missing in the area. In the absence of proper eating joints and recreational spots in industrial area of Phases 7, 8, 8A and 8B, projected as an IT hub, most professionals have no choice but to depend on roadside eateries.

Non-functional streetlights, inadequate parking spaces, choked drains, waterlogging and garbage thrown in the open are the bane of the area.