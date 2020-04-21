Mohali man booked for curfew violation, misbehaving with Chhatbir Zoo staff

cities

The Mohali police have booked a 25-year-old man identified as Surjit Singh, a resident of zoo colony, for violating curfew and misbehaving with staff of Mahendra Chaudhary Zoological Park, popularly known as Chhatbir Zoo, for creating awareness regarding coronavirus.

In wake of the complaints regarding curfew violations, a team from the zoo was sent to the colony to carry out door-to-door awareness and direct residents to stay indoors, police said. However, Surjit, who was drunk, not only misbehaved with the team but also abused them verbally and also refused to follow the guidelines, police added.

As per sources, Surjit’s father works as a keeper at the zoo, however, due to the virus outbreak, he was not put on the duty these days. Surjit, who is unemployed and is always found playing cards, had been caught violating curfew norms despite restrictions, sources said.

The field director of Chhatbir Zoo, M Sudhagar, said, “We were forced to reach out to police after the residents kept violating rules relating to restriction on movement besides failing to adhere to social distancing.”

“After Surjit misbehaved with the team, we lodged a police complaint against him,” he added.

A case under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 269 (any act likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Zirakpur police station. Surjit is yet to be arrested.

In order to reduce the risk of spread of coronavrius among animals, the zoo authorities had directed the staff to stay indoors and ensure there are no visitors in the area. However, it was noticed that a few residents were defying the restrictions blatantly. Also, despite a checkpost by the zoo authorities at the entrance of the colony, residents were found moving out on one pretext or another.