Mohali man gets 3-yr jail for sexual assault on daughter

cities

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:25 IST

A man has been sentenced to three years in jail for sexually assaulting his 10-year-old daughter in November 2018.

The court of additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur also imposed a fine of ₹15,000 on the convict, who was working as a plumber and living in Mullanpur.

The convict was arrested on November 30, 2018 on a complaint by the mother of the victim. As per the police, the victim, who studied in a government school, told her mother that the accused had tried to sexually exploit her and outrage her modesty when she was alone at home. She said she, however, managed to free herself and fled out of the house. Mother of the victim, who is a primary teacher in Kharar, had lodged a complaint with the police.

The case was registered under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354 A (making sexually coloured remarks) of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Mullanpur police station.

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 23:25 IST