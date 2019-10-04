e-paper
Friday, Oct 04, 2019

Mohali police give food delivery boys a lesson in traffic rules

In the past few weeks, several delivery boys were involved in accidents and were found violating traffic rules on city roads

cities Updated: Oct 04, 2019 01:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Cops interacting with the delivery boys during the awareness drive on Thursday.
In wake of an increase in the number of accidents involving delivery boys working with online app-based food platforms, the traffic wing of Mohali Police on Thursday organised an awareness drive at the market of Phase 1.

Employees of Uber Eats and Zomato were made aware of traffic rules during the drive.

Traffic in-charge of Zone 1, Mohali, Narinder Sood, said, “The delivery boys were being involved in accidents and were found violating traffic rules, so, we carried out an awareness drive.”

RECENT MISHAPS INVOLVING DELIVERY BOYS

On September 26, a 24-year-old student was killed while a Zomato delivery boy was injured after their motorcycles collided near Nirwana Greens housing society in Kharar. On September 17, a 25-year-old delivery boy of the same food app was killed in a road accident outside Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium, while another 20-year-old part-time delivery boy was killed after a crane collided with his vehicle at an under-construction elevated road on Kharar-Chandigarh Highway on September 11.

During the drive, the participants were also asked to stop the use of plastic bags. “As these delivery boys are most mobile, we have asked them to act as eyes and ears of police to fight drug menace. They have been asked to inform us immediately if they come to know about any person supplying drugs,” Sood said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 01:00 IST

