Mohali ramps up sample collection, no curfew relaxation

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 21:36 IST

Issuing instructions pertaining to RT-PCR (reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction) testing strategy for Covid-19, Mohali district magistrate Girish Dayalan has ordered that samples be collected at all flu corners of sub division hospitals in the district from April 26, in addition to the district hospital.

The district’s civil surgeon will identify community as well as primary health centres with high OPD footfall to screen patients for symptoms of influenza-like illness (ILI) and depute RT-PCR teams to collect samples.

He further ordered that rapid response teams will conduct surveillance for ILI cases and take samples for RT-PCR from hotspots, slums and brick-kilns. Portable closed chambers (kiosks) will be used to collect samples and migrants must be screened, he said.

Pregnant women, who are living in clusters or containment or in large migration gatherings or evacuee centres at hotspot districts, presently in labour or likely to deliver in the next five days, must be tested even if asymptomatic. “They should be tested at health facilities where they are expected to deliver. Besides, samples must be collected randomly to check possibility of community transmission,” Dayalan said.

“Samples must be sent to designated labs that very day and no delay should occur in transport of these samples at any cost. All private hospitals in the district are to inform the district epidemiologist about it,” said Dayalan.

No relaxation in district as of now: DC

“There will be no relaxation in curfew in Mohali as it has not reached the stage of no new cases in 14 days,” said Mohali DC Girish Dayalan.

He also said revised guidelines issued by Union ministry of home affairs do not apply to Mohali as it has a large containment zone. At this critical stage, relaxation could result further outbreak.

Contact tracing, sampling drive to continue

“A comprehensive contact tracing and sampling drive will carry on in Mohali to help in real time assessment of cases allowing for formulating a strategy to combat the endemic,” Dayalan said.

As of now, 1,240 samples have been taken, of which 1,096 tested negative while 63 tested positive, he said. The results of 81 samples are awaited.

About the status of quarantined persons, the DC said “As of today, the quarantine period of 2,343 people is over, while 486 are still in isolation.”