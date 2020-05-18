Mohali recovers, just two active Covid-19 cases now

cities

Updated: May 18, 2020 21:00 IST

Two more Covid-19 patients were discharged in Mohali on Monday, bringing the number of active patients in the district to just two.

No fresh case has been reported in the district since May 10.

Civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said two patients — a 26-year-old woman from Gharuan in Kharar and a Lalru man, aged 40 —were discharged from the Ludhiana civil Hospital after their recovery from the disease.

The two patients still recovering are admitted at PGIMER, Chandigarh, he added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, all 101 samples sent across the district returned negative results.

So far, 105 cases have been confirmed in Mohali, of which 100 have been discharged, a recovery rate of 95%. Three patients, who had comorbidities, have died.

“As a result of the painstaking efforts of the district administration and topnotch medical care provided by the health department, no new case has been reported in the district since May 10,” said deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan.

Regarding the status of quarantined persons, the DC said the quarantine period of 3,328 people was over, while 1,253 remained under quarantine.